DUBAI - Dubai Financial Market (PJSC) today announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter ending on 31 March 2025, underpinned by record trading activity and sustained investor engagement.

During Q1 2025, DFM achieved its highest Average Daily Trading Value (ADTV) in more than a decade at AED 663 million, a 67% year-on-year increase, alongside a 61% surge in total traded value to AED 41 billion, compared to 25.5B in Q1 last year.

Alongside this robust trading performance, DFM’s total consolidated revenue reached AED 186.5 million in Q1 2025, compared to AED 148.1 million in the same period of 2024. Revenue comprised AED 86 million in operating income and AED 100.5 million in investment returns and other income.

Net profit before tax stood at AED 134.9 million, compared to AED 95.6 million in Q1 2024. Total expenses excluding tax were AED 51.6 million, versus AED 52.5 million in the prior-year period.

Commenting on the DFM’s performance, Helal Saeed Al Marri, Chairman of DFM, said: “DFM has maintained strong performance and high investor confidence, as reflected in record trading activity levels, despite evolving global market conditions. Our resilient and dynamic market environment continues to strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading global financial hub. We remain steadfast in our commitment to transparency, innovation, and creating sustainable opportunities for our stakeholders.”

Building on the positive momentum of 2024, DFM achieved its highest Average Daily Trading Value (ADTV) in more than a decade at AED 663 million, a 67% increase compared to AED 398 million in Q1 2024. This was driven by robust trading volumes and strong capital inflows, despite global uncertainties impacting investor sentiment.

Meanwhile, the total market capitalization of DFM-listed companies stood at AED 897 billion at the end of March 2025, representing a slight decline of 1% compared to year-end 2024.

Average daily trades rose by 33% year-on-year to 13,400 trades per day, underlining growing liquidity and active investor engagement.

Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, said: "DFM’s record trading performance in the first quarter of 2025 is a clear reflection of the strength and growing depth of our market. Sustained trading activity, strong capital inflows, and increased participation from institutional and international investors demonstrate the continued trust in DFM and in Dubai’s vision as a global financial hub. As we move forward, we remain focused on building on this momentum, further enhancing liquidity, and creating value for all market participants”.

Investor interest remained strong, with DFM attracting 19,366 new investors during Q1 2025, 86% of whom were foreign nationals. Foreign investors contributed 53% of total trading value, with foreign ownership of market capitalization remaining steady at 21%.

Institutional investors continued to show increased confidence, accounting for 72% of total trading value, up from 65% in the same period last year, reinforcing DFM’s growing appeal to a diversified global investor base.



