RIYADH - The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has warned that number of Saudi Arabia' regions will be affected on Monday by winds that may lead to the possibility of a dust storm.

The NCM had earlier expected that the northern border regions, Al-Jawf and Hail would be affected on Sunday by winds of up to 55 km/h.

While it noted that the Qassim, Riyadh and the Eastern Province regions may be affected on Monday by the winds that have hit the regions of the Kingdom on Sunday.

The Tabuk, Makkah and Madinah regions may be affected by raised dust and high waves, the NCM warned, noting the importance and necessity of following up on weather information and the instructions of the concerned authorities to take precautions and avoid risks.



It is noteworthy that several countries have recorded an increase in the level of dust storms, as the Kuwait Meteorological Department has stated that the month of May has become among the highest months of the year in terms of dust storms, with 30 days in 25 years.



For its part, the Iraqi Ministry of Transport announced on Sunday that it will suspend flights at all airports in the country on Monday due to the lack of visibility caused by dust storms.

