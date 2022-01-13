RIYADH: Music lovers can expect two nights of off–track entertainment as concerts return to the 2022 Diriyah E-Prix, taking place between Jan. 28–29.

Diriyah is currently preparing to host the Season 8 opener of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and race fans and music lovers can look forward to an impressive selection of international stars, with the artist line-up due to be announced soon.

Previous post-race concerts have included special guest appearances from global stars including Grammy Award winning superstar Maluma, DJ sensation David Guetta, American superstar Jason Derulo and music legends the Black Eyed Peas.

Formula E night races will be followed by concerts presented by MDLBeast Presents.

MDLBeast Presents is MDLBeast’s subsidiary that aims to amplify the regional music scene through concerts, events and experiences.

Events promise to take fans closer to the action and live music than ever before whilst adhering to government guidelines and the latest safety protocols to ensure the safety of all.

Numbers will be limited to ensure that all fans have a safe and memorable experience, and organizers encourage those interested in attending to purchase tickets early to avoid disappointment.

Tickets start from SR150 and are available at www.diriyah-eprix.com.