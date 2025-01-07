JEDDAH — The Saudi Red Crescent Authority's (SRCA) Makkah Region branch has heightened its readiness level in response to heavy rain warnings issued by the National Center of Meteorology.



The authority confirmed the full operational readiness of its command and control room, ambulance stations, rapid response teams, and volunteer ambulance units. It stressed that despite the inclement weather, ambulance services remain uninterrupted.



According to SRCA, the Makkah region is fully prepared to address the situation, with teams of doctors, specialists, and emergency medical technicians on standby spreading over its 98 centers. A total of 1,420 personnel are equipped and ready to respond, supported by a fleet of 149 vehicles, including advanced ambulances, disaster response vehicles, and the air ambulance for critical situations.



SRCA urged all citizens and residents to adhere to the instructions of the relevant authorities, exercise caution, and prioritize road safety during heavy rainfall. The public is also requested to cooperate with ambulance teams by clearing the way for them to reach those in need.



SRCA operates 24/7, and individuals can request ambulance services by calling 997 or through the "Asefne" application in case of any emergency.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).