Riyadh -- The Riyadh Season 2023 presented the newly inaugurated "Riyadh Zoo" area. This exciting addition allows visitors to engage in an immersive wildlife experience, observing and interacting with some of the world's renowned animals.

The Riyadh Zoo in this year's season boasts several new features, notably an increased capacity and enhancements to the entrance area, as well as its internal structures and exhibits. These enhancements provide visitors with a remarkable opportunity to immerse themselves in the wonders of nature and wildlife.

Now in its fourth edition, the Riyadh Season, themed "Big Time", offers a wide array of entertainment options and global experiences. It draws visitors from around the world to the capital city of Riyadh throughout the winter months each year, hosting numerous concerts, exhibitions, and exceptional entertainment events that showcase world-renowned celebrities and prominent brands.

For those interested in attending events and experiencing these unique offerings, tickets can be easily booked via the webbook application using the following link: http://onelink.to/wbkapp..