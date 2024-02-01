Hot Air Balloon Adventure

Elevate your celebration by taking a hot air balloon ride over the expansive Arabian desert, reaching heights of 4,000 feet. Enjoy breathtaking views of golden sand dunes and iconic skyscrapers in Dubai at Motor City, Dubai.

Helicopter Expedition

Break away from traditional dates and experience the thrill of a helicopter ride. Explore the City of Gold from a unique perspective, witnessing landmarks like Burj Al Arab and Atlantis Hotel. Capture stunning views during a helicopter tour that takes off from Atlantis, The Palm.

La Perle Show

Opt for live entertainment at the La Perle Show, a 90-minute spectacle featuring world-class performers showcasing aerial acrobatics, stunts, and aquatic effects. Located at Al Habtoor City on Sheikh Zayed Road. It promises a thrilling and unforgettable experience.

The Miracle Garden

Embrace the romantic ambience of the Miracle Garden, home to over 150 million flowers. Take a leisurely stroll hand-in-hand amidst breathtaking floral sculptures, immersing yourselves in the mesmerizing scents. This world's largest floral garden is located in Al Barsha.

Dubai Ice Rink

Experience the underrated charm of ice skating while holding hands at the Olympic-Size Dubai Ice Rink. Enjoy a lively atmosphere, escape the heat, and add a sporty twist to your Valentine's Day celebration at Dubai Mall.

Outdoor movie night

Experience an outdoor movie under the moonlight at Galleria Mall along Al Wasl Road with VOX Moonlight. This innovative movie-watching experience offers private cabanas for two, cosy loungers, or bean bags with foot rests. The menu features a variety of options, including popular cinema snacks, sushi, and burgers. Enjoy films with Dolby 7.1 surround audio, showcasing Hollywood, Bollywood, and Arabic hits throughout the weekend.

