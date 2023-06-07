With Eid Al Adha just around the corner, residents are eager to plan a memorable vacation. Many aggregators have also mentioned that their curated packages have been sold out in the first week of June.

Finding an affordable holiday destination and a package can be a challenge. We spoke to the top travel agencies in the UAE to round up the top six most affordable vacations you can take for the long weekend. Here's the list:

Almaty, Kazakhstan

Almaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan, offers a perfect blend of modernity and natural beauty, said Bharath Aidasani, managing partner at Pluto Travels. “The package for Almaty starts at Dh3,299 per adult on a double occupancy basis,” said Aidasani.

One can visit the stunning Tien Shan Mountains, with the city providing a range of outdoor activities such as hiking, skiing, and ice skating. “Travellers can explore the city's vibrant markets, taste traditional Kazakh dishes, and visit historical sites,” added Aidasani.

Maldives

The Maldives, renowned for its pristine beaches and turquoise waters, is one of the ideal locations to travel. Popular online website, Holiday Factory has many options for an ideal vacation.

With direct flights from Abu Dhabi, the all-inclusive holiday package to Maldives is priced at Dh4,799. Travellers can unwind in luxurious overwater bungalows, enjoy water sports activities, and discover the mesmerising underwater world of snorkelling or diving.

Azerbaijan

“Azerbaijan is gaining popularity as an affordable all-inclusive holiday destination for the residents of UAE. With its blend of modern architecture and historic charm, travellers can explore the Old City, enjoy traditional Azeri cuisine, and experience the vibrant nightlife along the Caspian Sea,” said Raja Mir Wasim, manager at Galadari International Travel and Services.

The affordable all-inclusive package starting on June 28 to July 2, with comfortable accommodation, with flight tickets and sightseeing and transfer is priced at Dh3,599.

Armenia

Armenia is also an emerging destination where tourists can explore the city's ancient churches, visit the poignant Genocide Memorial, and indulge in delicious Armenian cuisine, said Deepak Kaushik from Tours on Board.

“All-inclusive holiday packages for Yerevan, Armenia with accommodations, flights, transfers, and the chance to discover the country's unique traditions and breathtaking landscapes is priced at Dh2,332,” said Deepak Kaushik, Managing partner at Tours on Board.

Tbilisi, Georgia

Georgia, is one of the most fascinating destination for the residents of GCC countries, said Kaushik. “Known for its picturesque old town, delicious cuisine, and warm hospitality, tourists can explore ancient churches, relax in natural hot springs, and indulge in traditional Georgian feasts.”

Packages to Georgia starts at Dh2,332 on many popular websites. However, many websites are also showing the packages to be sold out.

Zanzibar, Tanzania

Zanzibar, an archipelago off the coast of Tanzania, with its white sandy beaches and crystal-clear waters is Africa's tropical paradise. It offers beaches, coastal villages, spice farming, and more. The four nights and five days package by Travelwings is on offer to unwind while exploring the island.

Travel industry experts say that the fresh scent of tropical fruits and the aroma of spices is mesmeric. The package to Zanzibar starts at Dh4,299 on many travel and tourism websites in the UAE.

These destinations offer a perfect blend of relaxation, cultural experiences, and value for money.

