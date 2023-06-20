As the much-awaited Eid Al Adha holidays approach, residents making last minute travel plans are facing a setback due to exorbitant increases in airfares. The prices of flight tickets have soared to unprecedented heights, and residents who had intended to travel to different international destinations now face financial challenges.

Few residents hoping to visit their families during this festive season are grappling with the outrageous ticket prices; some have even cancelled their plans. Mohammed Fami, an Algerian expat, refrained from booking his tickets as he awaited the approval of an additional two-day leave.

However, due to the exorbitant airfares, he has now decided to cancel his plans of visiting his family. “I got the approval, but now the airfare has shot up. Last month, I got a deal of Dh1,190, and now it has increased to Dh2,600 for a direct flight,” said Fami.

“If I decide to travel with layovers, I will end up spending nearly 18 hours on my journey and will have to shell out Dh1,400 for the ticket,” added Fami.

Similarly, Bilal Ibrahim, who had planned to travel to Damascus, said that the fastest route would take him nearly 9 hours from Dubai, and the airfare is over Dh3,500. “But if I have to travel, I must spare over 30-40 hours only in travelling. Plus, the return is also very expensive.”

Residents planning to fly from Dubai to popular holiday destinations and South Asian countries have been particularly affected by the soaring ticket prices. Khaleej Times conducted a spot check and found that airfares have surged by an average of 70 to 300 per cent compared to non-festive periods.

Experts have advised travellers to be flexible with their travel dates, consider alternate destinations, and explore budget-friendly options. “With the holiday season nearing, travellers are advised to stay informed about changes in fares and explore alternative travel options,” said a travel agent.

Destination (Direct flight from Dubai) Airfare (June 28) Airfare (Aug 1st week) Mumbai Dh1,000 Dh330 Istanbul Dh1,200 Dh425 Manila Dh2,300 Dh890 Jakarta Dh2,876 Dh987 Bankok Dh2,825 Dh1,200 Kochi Dh1,800 Dh425 Salalah Dh790 Dh169 Paris Dh2,251 Dh1,451 Karachi Dh1,240 Dh360 Dhaka Dh2,073 Dh530

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).