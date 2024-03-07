Doha, Qatar: Fly your kites high by the beach, dig into mouthwatering Indian grub while fully immersed in the splendor of country’s culture and tradition, catch the high-speed motor events, get to know the history of Saudi hospitality through one of the Kingdom’s most well-known crops, build your child’s inner innovator, but also hurry up, as this weekend is the last chance to enjoy some of these events.

Lusail Speed Fest’s MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar, March 8-10, 2024

Lusail International Circuit

MotoGP, the highest class of motorcycle road racing, is back again in Qatar with the MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar as part of the Lusail Speed Fest 2024. Get ready for a high-speed thrill and entertainment. The first 400 spectators to enter the venue on Saturday and Sunday will have access to the Hero Walk where they will have the chance to meet their favorite riders before the races.

Passage to India community festival March 7-9, 2024

2pm to 10pm

MIA Park

The Indian community’s biggest festival “Passage to India” will return to the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) Park for an extraordinary celebration. Savour the world-renowned culinary delights of the Indian kitchen from an abundance of food stalls to choose from, enjoy musical performances and promised “continuous cultural programme for all three days” with art, song, lively dance, and a photography exhibition featuring the works of a 100 talented photographers from Qatar.

Saudi Dates Exhibition, Until March 9, 2024

4pm to 10pm

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia pavilion, Expo 2023 Doha International Zone

Learn about Saudi dates and the country’s most famous crops at The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Expo 2023 Doha pavilion. Dates are a vital part of any occasion celebration in Saudi Arabia, with each region of the Kingdom having its own dates to distinguish it from the rest. Delve into the history and the rich hospitality tradition behind famous dates such as the Rutab, Halwa al Jouf, Safawi, and Ajwa.

Mollywood Magic

March 7, 2024

7pm to 11pm

Stadium 974

The biggest Malayalam cinema and culture show here in Qatar will open your eyes to the vibrant and rich art history coming from India’s state of Kerala. Several big names in the Kerala film and music scene are making an appearance, including Malayalam cinema legends Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dileep, and others.

Lusail Winter Wonderland, Until March 9, 2024

Al Maha Island

The Lusail Winter Wonderland season is nearing its end, with March 9 marking the official closing of the season. Delight in the final moments of Lusail Winter Wonderland with the many surprises, new parades, endless entertainment promised to visitors.

The Smurf-Tastic Science Fair

Until March 8, 2024

Show 1: 4pm - 5pm; Show 2: 6pm - 7pm; Show 3: 9pm - 10pm

Family Amphitheater - Family Zone, Expo 2023 Doha

Have you seen the illuminated mushrooms or caught a glimpse of the mesmerizing “vanishing tree”? Hurry up then, as the curtain will close on the Smurftastic Fair on March 8. Let your child’s imagination run wild and spark their creativity as the Smurfs celebrate technology and innovation.

Hilton Salwa’s Kite Beach Festival

March 8, 2024

10am

Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas

The Kite Beach Festival returns at the Hilton Salwa. Kite flying, balloon craft, face painting, music, and many more fun activities for all ages.

Vietnam Week March 6 - 10, 2024

6pm to 10pm

Expo 2023 Doha Vietnam Pavilion

Vibrant cultural and musical performances will celebrate ancient Vietnamese heritage, culture, and art at the Expo 2023 Doha, and everybody is welcome to attend.

