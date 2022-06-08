BANGKOK — The government of the Kingdom of Thailand has exempted Saudi citizens from entry visas for a 30-day stay, Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in Thailand announced on Tuesday.



The embassy said that the visa exemption period set by the Thai government is a 30-day stay and without any fees.



The implementation date of the decision to allow the Saudis to enter Thailand without a visa will be announced soon, the embassy noted.



The embassy revealed in March the requirements for citizens to enter Thailand, saying that before traveling to Thailand it is necessary to provide a medical insurance certificate for an amount of at least $20,000 via insurance offices.



Additionally, travelers must attach a hotel reservation for one day, as well as quarantine in one of the approved hotels by the Thai Ministry of Health until the result of the COVID-19 PCR test appears.



It is important for the traveler to accompany the flight reservation with a coronavirus PCR test, in addition to a medical insurance certificate that amounts to at least $20,000 through insurance offices, the embassy confirmed.



Conducting an RT-PCR test with no more than 72 hours before the arrival date to Thailand is necessary too, the embassy added,



The embassy said that all previous documents must be printed to be submitted to the authorities at the airport, in addition to the importance of filling out entry forms that are submitted during the flight or upon arrival.



It is noteworthy that Saudi Arabia had announced earlier that it has lifted the travel ban for Saudis to Thailand after a 32-year dispute between the two countries.

