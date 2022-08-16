Scheduled to open in October, Terra Solis Dubai, a unique retreat in Dubailand, Al Yufra and part of the iconic Tomorrowland family, has already received hundreds of bookings for the opening months.

The destination will feature attractive accommodation options, outstanding music and entertainment, a fun party atmosphere centred around one of the largest pools in the region, located in the centre of the development, as well as some of the most iconic Tomorrowland elements, restaurants, a bar and a shisha lounge. Terra Solis Dubai will also provide guests with more holistic activities, including yoga, a gym and padel facilities.

With Tomorrowland closing to a sell-out crowd over three weekends in July in Belgium, demand is expected to pique as people look to become some of the first to experience Terra Solis Dubai. The magic of Tomorrowland has inspired guests to experience the one-of-a-kind, secluded break away in the desert.

Terra Solis Dubai is inspired by star constellations and will be home to three stunning accommodation styles named after stars, meteor showers and constellations: the Polaris bell tents, the Perseid lodges, and the Orion pool lodges, each offering an unbelievable experience with a focus on comfort, luxury, and style.

The oriental-chic desert oasis is spread over 371,000 sq m and will provide guests with a year-round leisure offering. It will combine stunning accommodation with outstanding music and entertainment, a fun party atmosphere, and an exceptional food and beverage offering in one refreshing and energising destination.

Nicolas Vandenabeele, Founder of Terra Solis Dubai, said: “We’re excited to welcome guests to immerse themselves in this one-of-a-kind desert destination, where creating memories and having fun are the cornerstone of what we do. Everything we offer has been meticulously designed to provide everyone visiting with an experience unlike anything else in the world.”

Wake up from a night under the stars

Guests can start their day at Terra Solis in peace and enjoy an energising breakfast in a soothing atmosphere at their private patio or the poolside restaurant. Terra Solis is home to several unique glamping options, including 48 spacious, luxurious and beautifully decorated Polaris bell tents and 20 Perseid lodges, combining the ultimate comfort and style.

There are also six Orion pool lodges, each featuring a private pool and a large private outdoor cabana & terrace. The pool lodges are the real eye-catchers, centrally located near the pool with scenic views over the entire destination, offering guests a truly unique experience.

Extraordinary lunch & dinner experiences

Terra Solis will also feature exquisite dining, ready to amaze guests with great lunch and dinner experiences, either inside or poolside. MESA is inspired by the ‘Tastes of the World’ cuisine of Tomorrowland, serving typical and delicious flavours from all corners of the globe, designed to be shared.

Guests will enjoy a wide selection of drinks and cocktails at the eye-catching bar, centrally located near the pool, and at the Sala shisha lounge. They will also be able to experience the true Tomorrowland madness during a range of exclusive events which will be organised at Terra Solis.

Terra Solis opens in October and is located in Dubai Heritage Vision – 30 minutes from Dubai Airport (DXB), 25 minutes from the Burj Khalifa and 35 minutes from The Palm Jumeirah.

