The Ice Warrior Challenge is back for its 14th edition on Sunday, 24 September, organised by Ski Dubai in partnership with Dubai Sports Council. The endurance challenge will see the World’s Best Indoor Ski Resort transformed into a 3.5-km assault course complete with more than 20 obstacles including monkey bar swings, tyre runs, net crawls and the ice water pool.

Since launching in 2010, the Ice Warrior Challenge has become one of the most popular events on the sporting calendar for adrenaline junkies, attracting elite athletes from around the world as well as locals and expats of varying fitness levels. Last year’s event was a huge success with more than 300 participants from 46 countries.

Ice Warrior Challenge is open to males and females aged between 15 and 60. As in previous years, there will be an Individual category for participants of all fitness levels, and an Elite category for participants with high fitness levels who can complete the course in less than 25 minutes. The event also welcomes groups of five and is a great way to foster team bonding outside of the office or some friendly rivalry amongst your mates.