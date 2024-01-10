Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority (GEA) has announced the extension of the Wonder Garden, one of the entertainment zones of Riyadh Season, until January 28. Wonder Garden is the first entertainment city in the Middle East with a magical garden theme,

Wonder Garden is the first entertainment city in the Middle East with a magical garden theme, characterized by its enchanting atmosphere inspired by trees, flowers, and butterflies.

Included in the area are a massive fantasy gate, scattered artistic works illuminated throughout the area, and a variety of floor drawings.

Announcing the extension of the Wonder Garden, GEA Chairman Turki bin Abdulmohsen Al Al Shikh

said: "The "Big Time" theme of the fourth annual Riyadh Season has attracted 12 million visitors in just 60 days.

Since it was opened in November last year, the area has seen a sea of visitors, mainly families because of its exciting activities, enjoyable experiences for kids and exceptional adventures for adults as well.

It has become a unique entertainment destination with its three main zones, featuring over 70 thrilling and diverse games, two arcade halls, 15 shops, 26 restaurants, and more than 60 theatrical and roaming performances, he noted.

There are three main zones - The Magic of Water with its Flamingo Lake; "Bloom,” showcasing artistic sculptures inspired by flowers and colors; and Butterfly Garden, offering a butterfly house experience as the first of its kind in Riyadh Season, said the top GEA official.

Each zone is designed to provide wonder and entertainment for families, individuals, and children, he added.

