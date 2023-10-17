Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism and the Dubai Sports Council have announced that registration for the world’s largest free fun run – Dubai Run– is now open.

Back for its fifth edition as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), more than 200,000 people are expected to line up for an unforgettable run along the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road and Downtown Dubai on Sunday 26th November – the final weekend of DFC 2023.

Runners and fitness enthusiasts from all walks of life, irrespective of their age or level of ability, can now register and secure their spot in this epic citywide celebration of health, fitness, and community. The free run is presented by Mai Dubai and supported by Sun & Sand Sports.

A record number of 193,000 runners, joggers, and walkers participated in Dubai Run last year –and 2023 is set to be bigger than ever. Participants will have the choice of two distinct routes, both starting on Sheikh Zayed Road. Perfect for families and runners of all levels, the 5-km Downtown Family route will kick off near the Museum of the Future, taking participants past Dubai’s iconic landmarks including Dubai Opera, Dubai Mall, and Burj Khalifa.

Alternatively, more experienced runners can take on the 10-km Sheikh Zayed Road route, stretching from Sheikh Zayed Road to Dubai Canal before looping back and concluding at Al Mustaqbal Street close to Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said: “Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai, epitomises the spirit of the Dubai Fitness Challenge and I invite everyone irrespective of age and fitness ability to experience this unique opportunity as we come together as one vibrant community with a shared vision for a healthier and more active future.

Last year, the event saw a record number of participants, with numbers continuing to grow. I look forward to seeing even more take part in the thrill of our city’s iconic free fun run."

Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, said: “Dubai Run stands out as one of the most widely embraced events within the Dubai Fitness Challenge line-up. This event magnificently transforms the globally famous Sheikh Zayed Road into the world's largest running track, breaking records each year in terms of participant numbers, diversity of nationalities, and age. We eagerly anticipate this year's edition of Dubai Run to serve as the culmination of Dubai Fitness Challenge, solidifying Dubai's status as one of the world's most active cities. We extend a warm invitation to everyone in our community to join Dubai Run alongside thousands of participants. Together, let's create unforgettable memories, capture vibrant and active moments, and celebrate the cultural and urban landmarks that make Sheikh Zayed Road truly unique."

Abraham Kah, CEO of Mai Dubai, said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Dubai Fitness Challenge as its Official Water Partner, aligning with our commitment to promote an active and healthy lifestyle. At Mai Dubai, we believe that every individual can lead a healthy and fit life. This initiative serves as an inspiration to individuals of all age groups and abilities to make health-conscious choices. We also encourage everyone to participate in the Dubai Run Challenge and the 30 days of 30-minute activities featuring a diverse range of city-wide events, free workout sessions, exciting tournaments, challenges, and wellness-centric entertainment. We anticipate that this year’s events will witness great success with increased participation, further highlighting the significance of fitness.”

Mohamed Bodiat, Senior Vice President, Brands – Sports, GMG, said: "As one of the most highly anticipated events on the DFC calendar, Sun & Sand Sports, a part of GMG, is thrilled to extend its support for the third consecutive year for the Dubai Run. This steadfast commitment aligns perfectly with our three-year strategic partnership with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE). As active contributors to GMG's vision of fostering active and vibrant lifestyles, we consider ourselves essential to the UAE's mission to nurture communities dedicated to health and well-being."

Dubai Run presented by Mai Dubai is a flagship event of DFC, an embodiment of the vision set forth by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to help make Dubai one of the most active cities in the world.

Taking place from Saturday 28th October to Sunday 26th November 2023, DFC offers a full 30-day lineup of free sporting events, fitness villages, community hubs, classes and activities to support participants in their commitment to 30 minutes of exercise for 30 consecutive days.