Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) has launched RAKation, a new summer campaign inviting visitors to explore the nature-based emirate and discover a list of activities and experiences.

Running from June 15 to September 15, RAKation offers guests booking a stay of three nights or more at participating three-, four- and five-star hotels in Ras Al Khaimah, two free tickets for the Jais Sledder.

The latest thrilling experience to open on Jebel Jais, the country’s highest peak, Jais Sledder is the region’s longest toboggan ride, covering 1,840 exhilarating metres of hairpin curves and undulating waves. Guests can choose to share the experience with a loved one or go solo, with the ride reaching up to 40 km per hour as you swerve through the mountain – a fun-filled way to soak up the stunning views of the Northern Emirate.

Guests on RAKation will enjoy free return bus transportation from key locations across Ras Al Khaimah to Jebel Jais, plus a 30% discount on other mountain activities including the Jais Flight, the longest zipline in the world, the Jais Sky Tour (six consecutive ziplines) and dining at 1484 by Puro, the highest restaurant in the UAE offering breath-taking mountain views, said a statement.

A haven for photographers and content creators alike, visitors can capture their perfect Ras Al Khaimah moments via a social media competition. Anyone who posts a photo or video on their public Instagram profile with #RAKation will automatically be entered into a special draw to win one of six, three-night stays in the Emirate.

From rock climbing, mountain biking and hiking to relaxing spas, expansive pristine beaches, lush mangroves and over 7,000 years of fascinating history to be explored, Ras Al Khaimah is the perfect getaway destination for families, friends and couples seeking to escape the city and take a break from the mundane.

