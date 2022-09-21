Queen Elizabeth II may have been laid to rest this week, but her face remains a defining image, and forms part of an extensive private collection of Andy Warhol screen-prints being exhibited in Dubai this week.

Sotheby’s announced that the set of four screen-prints, with a guide price of $900,000-$1.6 million, are among masterworks of contemporary art, which are being exhibited in Dubai ahead of auction in New York and Geneva.

Another icon immortalised by Warhol – boxer Muhammad Ali – will also appear at Sotheby’s Dubai gallery, DIFC.

The four Ali screen-prints, which are also iconic examples of Warhol’s ground-breaking pop art style, all have guide prices of $200,000-$300,000.

The prints are part of an extensive private collection from one owner, comprising 28 sets in total, Sotheby’s said today. They will be exhibited alongside other contemporary art works as well as watches and jewellery.

Sotheby’s Contemporary Art auctions take place biannually in May and November.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com