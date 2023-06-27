Qatar - A lively and varied schedule of events are in store for residents and visitors in Qatar this Eid, ranging from bespoke artisanal workshops to live concerts with much-loved artists.

Qatar Tourism has announced a vibrant and diverse schedule of events set to take place across the country in celebration of the joyous occasion, Eid Al-Adha (June 29 – July 5).

Residents and visitors are sure to find something to complement their Eid Al-Adha celebrations in the line-up of initiatives organised by Qatar Tourism, which include a special performance by the country’s most prestigious children’s choir, a concert by one of the region’s megastars, children’s shows, cultural workshops and a hospitality gesture welcoming all international visitors this Eid.

Commenting on the curated festivities, Sheikha Hessa Al-Thani, Head of Marketing and Planning at Qatar Tourism said: “The resounding success of our ‘Feel Winter in Qatar’ campaign and the country’s revitalised hospitality and leisure offering has seen a truly impressive half of the year for Qatar’s tourism sector. We are delighted to keep this sense of positive momentum going during Eid Al-Adha celebrations. With an array of entertainment options for all ages, Qatar’s Eid Al-Adha 2023 festivities promises to be a truly unforgettable experience.”



Enjoy Daily Cultural Workshops from Local Eco-Farm

June 29 – July 1, Place Vendôme Mall

4pm to 9pm

Each day throughout Eid Al-Adha, representatives from famed local sustainable farm, Heenat Salma, will hold a series of bespoke artisanal workshops for shoppers at Place Vendôme mall from 4pm to 9pm. Focusing on arts, culture and food, the workshops will bring a slice of the farm’s unique ethos to the city.



The Magic of Baream TV Comes Alive for Shoppers

June 29 – July 1, Place Vendôme Mall

5pm and 7pm

Also at Place Vendôme, some of the best-loved characters from Qatari children’s TV channel Baream TV will be making a very special appearance for residents and visitors twice a day at 5pm and 7pm.



Special Performances from Beloved Children’s Choir

July 2 - 3, Place Vendôme Mall

5pm and 7pm

A cornerstone of arts for children in Qatar, the prestigious Siwar Choir will make a very special appearance at Place Vendôme, with two live performances a day, one at 5pm and the other at 7pm.



Qatar Live Program Continues with Performance from, Wael Kfoury

July 5, Mall of Qatar, 9pm

Popular Lebanese superstar, Wael Kfoury, will perform a free live set at Mall of Qatar’s central Oasis stage on July 5 at 9pm. The performance marks a continuation of Qatar Tourism’s successful flagship live music program, ‘Qatar Live,’ which has brought mega stars throughout the year, including the likes of John Legend and Asala.



‘Eidya’ Gift Package

June 29 – All Vouchers Used, Abu Samra Border & Hamad International Airport

In keeping with the spirit of Qatar’s famously warm Arabian hospitality, all visitors arriving via Hamad International Airport and the Abu-Samra border during this year’s celebrations will be welcomed with a special ‘Eidya’ gift package. Among other festive items, the packages will contain a complementary voucher booklet, which offers special discounts for a variety of some of the country’s most sought-after attractions, including Desert Falls Water & Adventure Park, Megapolis and Kidzmondo.



Tourists who require a visa to enter Qatar can apply through the Hayya Platform at www.hayya.qa, or through the application on their smartphones, and visit Doha, the Arab Tourism Capital of 2023. For GCC nationals, the Platform provides an option to apply for an entry permit for companions. The Hayya Platform also provides further services that help round out a visitor’s stay, including maps, transportation options, offers and current events.

