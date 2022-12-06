Qatar has scrapped the Hayya card requirement for visitors from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region that are planning to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 matches.

The cancellation is applicable to citizens and residents of countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and takes effect today, December 6, 2022.

“Citizens and residents of GCC countries will be allowed to enter the country through its various ports without Hayya card for non-ticket holders as of today, Tuesday, December 6, 2022,” the state-run Qatar News Agency said.

Hayya card is a multiple entry permit required for all visitors attending the football matches in Qatar. It is applicable to all visitors entering the Gulf state by air, land or sea.

It provides access to the stadiums, along with match tickets, as well as free public transport – on the metro, bus and tram.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Daniel Luiz)

