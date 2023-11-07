RIYADH — Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), announced that within a mere week of its launch, Riyadh Season 2023 has drawn an impressive one million visitors.



The festivities, themed “Big Time,” have captivated global audiences, offering unique and distinguished experiences.



Kicking off on Oct. 28 with the highly anticipated “Battle of the Baddest,” where British boxer Tyson Fury secured victory against former world champion in mixed martial arts, Francis Ngannou, Riyadh Season 2023 has been a hit from the start.



Throughout the week, visitors immersed themselves in diverse activities and expansive entertainment options, providing a taste of global regions all in one place.



Spanning a wide array of entertainment, Riyadh Season 2023 features competitions, games, restaurants, cafes, concerts, plays, and global exhibitions, creating a vibrant and dynamic atmosphere.



The event serves as a magnet for visitors worldwide, drawing them to the Saudi capital, Riyadh, each winter to indulge in musical activities, exhibitions, and a host of unique experiences, all amid the presence of renowned brands.

