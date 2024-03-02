JEDDAH — The Municipality of Jeddah has announced a 10-day closure of the waterfront along the Middle Corniche, commencing Sunday, March 3, for essential maintenance and preparation.



This decision, prioritizing visitor safety and health, will affect areas from Al-Anani Mosque to Palestine Street, including seating and picnic spots.



The maintenance efforts will encompass a comprehensive rehabilitation of the waterfront's plantings, alongside repairs to sidewalks, and the cleaning and outfitting of fountains and lighting poles. This initiative reflects the municipality's commitment to maintaining the aesthetic and functional standards of the popular public space.

