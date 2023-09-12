Saudi Arabia - The Historic Jeddah District, known as "Al-Balad”, has received a nomination in the "Most Desirable City – Rest of World" category of the Wanderlust Travel Award.

The awards, launched 22 years ago, aim to spotlight the finest experiences and destinations within the travel sector, spanning various categories, including tourist destinations, tour operators, aviation companies, and more.

The nomination of Al-Balad reflects global recognition from the travel community, underscoring its status as a world-class heritage destination, a Saudi Press Agency report said.

Voting is now underway for the 24 award categories and will remain open until October 18, 2023. Nominations are eligible to win various awards once the voting process is completed.

This process involves answering 24 questions about global travel experiences related to the "Most Desirable City – Rest of the World" category.

