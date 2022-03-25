UAE - The inaugural Middle East Fashion Week, to be held at The Agenda, Dubai Media City, next week, is set to host a fresh new line up of designers, both homegrown and international.

Guests can expect the ultimate fashion experience during the three-day extravaganza from March 27 to 29 where all are welcome to network with fashion enthusiasts or simply chill in the fashion lounge in between shows.

Kicking off the programme on March 27 is Middle East Fashion Council (MEFC)-sponsored Dubai-based Atelier Zuhra, founded in 2015 by Mouza Al Awfi, a businesswoman with a dream to create a fashion house. Her daughter Rayan Al Sulaimani took over a few years later and the brand has since gained regional and international recognition. Today, Rayan is amongst the top 40 "Women behind Middle Eastern brands" listed by Forbes Middle East.

Sustainability Fashion Forum

MEFC was launched in 2020 with sustainability as one of its core values, with a deep long-term vision and commitment to be the platform of reference and drive change across the MENA and Indian Sub-continent region.

In keeping with its mission, a Sustainable Fashion Forum will be held on March 28, co-hosted by The Sustainable City, bringing together thought leaders and change makers in the industry to address fundamental issues within sustainable fashion.

“Fashion contributes around 10% of global carbon emissions and 20% of wastewater, using more energy than both aviation and shipping combined, so platforms like ours aim to make a fundamental difference in creating positive change through collective action. We endeavour to work in this direction, being sincere in our approach.” says Payal Kshatriya Cerri, CSO and Fashion Director of the MEFW and Co-founder of the MEFC.

Young talent pick of the show

Closing the programme is MEFC-sponsored young talent pick of the edition, QUOD, the brainchild of Ikshit Pande. An automobile marketeer-turned-fashion designer, Pande's career took a turn when he plunged into the fashion world with a Fashion Design degree from the Parsons’ New York school. Born in New York in 2019 and based in New Delhi, QUOD integrates sustainability in design thinking and speaks a global language that bridges East and West seamlessly.

“As part of our mission to promote talent we are so very proud to sponsor QUOD at our inaugural week. My advice to audiences wishing to attend - make sure you are dressed as funky as what you are about to witness on that catwalk.” said Cerri.

Paris-based designer and fashion guru, Jean Luc Amsler, will be gracing the stage with his latest creations, while global fashion houses include Barbara Rizzi and bridal specialist Amelia Casablanca.

“We are so excited to have such a wide range of talent catering to an array of clientele on board that we have cherry picked” said Simon Lo Gatto, CEO MEFW. “We are truly humbled by the support from all our partners in the launch event of our platform”

Not to be missed is a surprise live performance during an out-of-the-box show by Dubai-based, Si Fashion Showroom. This show will be a collective of some super cool brands distributed across the GCC.

