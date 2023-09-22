As temperatures begin to dip in the country, UAE residents are gearing up to step outside.

The hot summer months have finally come to an end after the Suhail star was spotted on August 24. A cool breeze and slight nip in the air has been drawing UAE residents out of the air-conditioned indoors.

In order to make the most of the exciting winter season, Khaleej Times has put together a list of some of the top attractions that will be reopening soon!

Take a look at them below:

1. Jebel Jais

The Jebel Jais ziplines and Toboggan ride have revised their timings as the winter season draws closer.

Here are the latest timings:

The Jais Sky Tour will operate daily from 9.30am to 3pm, whereas the Jais Flight will welcome visitors from Monday to Sunday from 9.30am to 4pm.

The Toboggan ride, or Jais Sledder, is open Tuesday to Sunday, offering extended hours from 9am to 5pm.

2. Sharjah Safari

The world’s largest safari outside Africa will open for its third season on September 21. The Sharjah Safari will welcome visitors from 8.30am to 6pm.

Ticket prices start from Dh40 for adults and Dh15 for children for a walking tour. Rates range between Dh120 and Dh275 for adults for tours through the sanctuary.

3. Ferrari World Roof Walk

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has announced the reopening of its 'Roof Walk' experience, where visitors can walk on the park’s iconic red roof and enjoy breathtaking views of Yas Island, starting on November 2, 2023.

4. Global Village

Dubai's Global Village will open a week earlier this year. The multicultural family destination will open for Season 28 on October 18, with the earlier dates being October 25. The move is in response to “overwhelming demand, and to provide an extended opportunity for everyone to indulge in a more wonderful world.”

The family theme park will be open for 194 days and will shut its doors for the season on April 28, 2024. By opening a few days earlier for Season 28, Global Village aims to ensure that guests can enjoy an extended period of thrilling entertainment, cultural diversity, and unparalleled attractions.

5. Miracle Garden

The crisp air serves as a gentle reminder of what's on the horizon – the arrival of winter. However, it also brings another thrilling event, the reopening of Dubai Miracle Garden. The Miracle Garden prepares to reopen as the summer heat subsides and the cooler weather settles in. This floral wonderland typically reopens its doors to welcome back visitors towards the end of October or in the early days of November.

6. Dubai Garden Glow

The Dubai Garden Glow will be back with season 9 on September 15, 2023 with new experiences and a captivating theme. The Zabeel Park attraction showcases hundreds of colourful lanterns that move and sparkle, created using more than 10 million energy-saving light bulbs. Discover four diffrent parks with the largest glow garden in the world. Experience 'Art by Day' and 'Glow by Night' as the sparkling garden comes to life after sunset. The Glowing Safari, features dozens of lanterns shaped like animals and flowers. Whereas, one of the attraction's favourite areas, Dinosaur Park, features more than 100 animatronic dinosaurs.

