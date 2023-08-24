Imagine floating and hovering above the water like a superhero, defying gravity.

It's not every day that you get the chance to try something as wild and exciting as flyboarding, and my experience left me with an adrenaline rush like no other.

I arrived at the Hydro Water Sports Centre at Dukes The Palm Hotel with fear, nervousness, and many questions in mind. However, the moment I saw the water, I just felt wanted to jump in. My fear diminished further after getting instructions for flyboarding from Karim El Gendy, co-founder of Hydro Water Sports and the master trainer at the International Water Sports Federation. “You just have to listen to the instructor who will be on the jet ski. All you have to keep your body straight and balanced. The instructor will do everything,” said Karim, who also guided me through the water sports journey.

Safety first

I was given a life jacket and a helmet, making sure I was safe and ready for the action.

The instructor helped me wear the flyboard, as I was lying in the shallow waters. A 23-metre-long hose was fitted at the bottom of the flyboard and the other end was connected to the jet ski’s outlet valve, from where the water pressure is let to the flyboard.

Into the water

I floated into the water as the pressure drifted me forward and my lifejacket kept me buoyant. As I did not have to swim, it saved my energy. After reaching the actual spot of the activity, nearly 20 meters away from the shore, feeling a mix of nervousness and excitement, I was ready to get into action.

Hovering in the air

As I felt water pressure beneath me, the instructor on the jet ski said: “The jets would shoot out water, now you will be slowly lifted above the water.” Flying over for just two seconds, I fell down. One needs a perfect balance to rise up. “Keep your body straight, knee straight, and spread your arms wide for balance,” said the instructor.

The instructor gave the throttle, and suddenly, I felt the water shooting beneath me again. It was a bit wobbly as I tried to find my balance, but with the instructor's guidance, I quickly got the hang of it.

Mastering the art of balancing

As I started hovering in the air, the fear of falling down diminished to a great extent. It was an incredible feeling. This was repeated a couple of times until I learned how to balance perfectly. Of course, not every attempt was perfect. There were times when I lost my balance and ended up splashing into the water.

But that's what made it so much fun - each time I fell, I couldn't help but laugh, and the instructors were right there to help me back up.

After several attempts, I started to feel more confident in controlling the flyboard. Once gained self-confidence I wanted to know more tricks to try out. I soared higher nearly above three metres from the surface of the water.

With the patient instructors and the indescribable feeling of hovering in the air, I can definitely say that flyboarding is an adventure worth trying for anyone looking to experience a unique and thrilling water activity.

The innovation

Founded by Karim, Hydro Water Sports is now operating in several iconic locations like One&Only Palm, Royal Mirage, World Island, Royal Atlantis, and Burj Al Arab.

This concept was invented by French innovator Franky Zapata in 2012, and has gained immense popularity worldwide. “First it was tried out by many celebrities in France and the US. The concept was then introduced in other European and Middle Eastern countries, which has now taken the world by storm,” said Karim adding that Zapata's gravity-defying concept injected new life into water sports, instilling a rush of adrenaline and a thirst for adventure.

Karim, who has trained the team of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, said that it gained popularity in Dubai after the World Championship of flyboarding in 2015.

How it works

Karim explained that the flyboard operates with the jet ski’s outlet water pressure, which is transferred from the hose to the flyboard and then is let out with force. “The instructor on the jet ski is controlling the pressure according to the level of the person’s balance. The water pressure hits the surface at 90 degrees lifting the person and if the person tilts his feet to 80 degrees, he moves forward. To go backward, the foot is tilted forward or to 110 degrees, and we do not recommend that for beginners,” said Karim adding that one must be away from objects like jet skis and other objects while flying.

At Hydro Water Sports, a session of 30 minutes including 10 minutes of training is priced at Dh450. “We have a professional photographer and our clients will take away the photos and a lot of memories with them,” added Karim.

