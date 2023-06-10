Need to drive to the airport? While we usually take a taxi to the airport when flying out of the country, there are times that driving yourself to the airport is more convenient, especially if it’s hard to find a cab or you will be away for only a couple of days.

Yes, you can leave your car at the airport for an extended period as all airports across the UAE offer long-term parking options.

Here’s all you need to know about various parking fees at the airports. This will also guide you on how much you need to pay the next time you bring your car to pick a family or friend from the airport. Learn also which airport offers free – zero dirham charge – parking.

DXB parking charges

Dubai International Airport (DXB) has three terminals – DXB T1, DXB T2, and DXB T3 – have different parking charges.

The whole day or a 24-hour parking in the car park A (premium area) which is a 2-3 minute walk to the terminal, is priced at Dh125 and, Dh100 is charged for every additional day. You can also park your car in car park B (Economy area; 7-8 minutes walk to the terminal) for Dh85 for 24 hours with an additional charge of Dh75 for every extra day.

Note that starting from June 8 this year, only public transport and authorised vehicles are given access to the Arrivals forecourt in Terminal 1. Cars coming to pick up passengers will be able to use either of the two car parks or the valet service.

DurationPrice at Car Park A - Premium(2-3 mins walk to terminal) DurationPrice at Car Park B - Economy(7-9 mins walk to terminal)
5 minutesDh51 hourDh25
15 minutesDh152 hoursDh30
30 minutesDh303 hoursDh35
2 hoursDh404 hoursDh45
3 hoursDh5524 hoursDh85
4 hoursDh65Each additional dayDh75
24 hoursDh125  
Each additional dayDh100  

 

DurationPrice at Car Park A - Premium(2-3 mins walk to terminal) Price at Car Park B - Economy(7-9 mins walk to terminal)
1 hourDh30Dh15
2 hoursDh40Dh20
3 hoursDh55Dh25
4 hoursDh65Dh30
24 hoursDh125Dh70
Each additional dayDh100Dh50

 

Free parking

Al Maktoum International Airport, also known as Dubai World Central (DWC), is the only major airport in the UAE that offers free parking in both Arrivals and Departures area.

Early this year, there were reports of continuing the earlier plan set out for the Dh120 billion expansion of DWC in phases. Dubai’s second international airport opened on June 27, 2010 for cargo operations, followed by passenger flights in October 2013, with a terminal capacity of 5-7 million passengers. Once completed, DWC will be the world’s largest global gateway with a capacity for more than 160 million passengers per year. It will also serve as a multi-modal logistics hub for 12 million tonnes of freight.

AUH parking charges

The charge for whole day parking at Abu Dhabi International Airport Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 is Dh240; while 24-hour at Terminal 2 and Garden Parking is Dh120. And, add the 5 per cent value-added tax.

DurationT1 and T3T2 and Garden Parking
30 minutesDh10Dh5
60 minutesDh20Dh10
Each additional hourDh10Dh5
24 hoursDh240Dh120

SHJ parking charges

DurationShort term parking (Arrival and Departure)
1 hourDh16
2 hoursDh27
3 hoursDh37
4 hoursDh48
Each additional hourDh11
DurationLong term parking
24 hoursDh95
Day 2 onwards or part thereofDh95 per day
Exceeding 30 days penalty (after 30 days parking fee plus penalty)Dh2,000
Lost ticket chargesDh200 in addition to parking fee

Prices are VAT inclusive

