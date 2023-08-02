Qatar Tourism has unveiled the latest edition of its tourism guide, Qatar Calendar, showcasing a fun-filled lineup of events, offers, and activities taking place over the summer months in Qatar.

From enriching cultural experiences to adrenaline-pumping adventures and activities to keep the little ones busy, the Qatar Calendar ‘Summer Edition’ caters to all interests and ages, guaranteeing a memorable summer season for visitors in Qatar.

With Qatar maintaining open visa policies, world-class facilities, exclusive hospitality offerings, and a highly efficient public transportation networks, residents from the region are able to seamlessly take part in the countries summer festivities.

For GCC nationals, the Hayya platform provides visitors with an option to apply for entry permits for family members of companions. Additionally, for those traveling to the country by land at the Abu Samra border, the Hayya Platform will provide a pre-registration option for faster entry for vehicles, making the start of a weekend getaway or longer stay in Qatar even smoother and more enjoyable.

Noor Abdulla Al-Thani, Acting Head of Tourism Events & Festivals Organising Section at Qatar Tourism, said: “Qatar has it all, whether you are seeking adventure, cultural experiences, or family fun, all kinds of travellers can expect to find something that perfectly suits their preferences during the summer. Our Qatar Calendar product serves as a convenient hub, consolidating everything that’s happening across the country and providing essential information such as event details, dates, times, making planning for summer a seamless journey."

Promotions and Offers

This summer season, visitors can take advantage of Qatar’s luxurious hospitality offerings with several enticing promotions and benefits. For a rejuvenating retreat, Zulal Wellness Resort extends an attractive deal, allowing guests to stay for three nights but pay for only two (until Aug 31). The Fairmont Doha entices with a luxurious escape, offering 33% off stays (until Sept 30), providing a haven of opulence in the heart of the city. Additionally, Sharq Village & Spa extends an offer to stay seven nights and save 25% (until Sept 30), indulging guests with extended Arabian hospitality and savings. Ladies are also invited to embark on exclusive experiences, with "Ladies Only Night" at Desert Falls Water & Adventure Park (until Oct 25) and "Ladies Tuesday Offers" at Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas (until Dec 31).

Kids Entertainment

This summer, Qatar is offering visitors an immersive experience for children. The Qatar Toy Festival (DECC until Aug 5) is a national first and the largest event of its kind in the region, bringing to life 25 of the world's most beloved toy brands, such as Barbie, Cocomelon and Transformers.

Cultural Experiences

Visitors can immerse themselves in the rich cultural tapestry of Qatar this summer, with a diverse range of captivating events. The Souq Waqif 8th Local Dates Festival (until Aug 5), is a celebration of local traditions and flavours, showcasing the best varieties of dates produced in the country.

For those seeking hands-on experiences, the Hand Building Clay Workshop at Heenat Salma Farm (until Aug 31), offers a unique chance to craft and connect with the earth's elements. A series of workshops will also be held at Katara Cultural Village (until Sept 2) including sessions on Arabic calligraphy, art, design and more.

This summer will also see the biggest comic night in Qatar come to life at African Night of Laughter. Held at the Holiday Inn Doha on August 10, it will feature much-loved comedians; Oga Sabinus (Mr Funny) and Mammito Eunice in a fun night filled with wit and humour.

Thrilling Adventures

Exciting adventures await those seeking an adrenaline-fueled experience in Qatar this summer. The Sky Masters Sports Club (until April 19), offers a collection of paragliding sports, allowing visitors to soar through the skies and marvel at the breathtaking landscapes.

