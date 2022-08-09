UAE - Hyperound Events in association with Yas Island, Abu Dhabi is set to bring the biggest K Music Extravaganza to the UAE, with Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi hosting the one-day festival.

In association with Abu Dhabi Department of Culture & Tourism and Yas, Hyperound K- Fest, will deliver a spectacular line up of over 10 K Music artists many performing in the UAE for the first time. Scheduled on September 10, 2022, this much-anticipated inaugural festival will welcome billboard chart artists like P1harmony, South Korean rapper Sik-k and top hip-hop music producer Woogie will take on a dj deck with more artists expected to be revealed in the next coming days.

Concert tickets are priced across different categories for fans with Bronze 200AED, Silver 300AED, Gold 500AED, Platinum 700AED, Platinum plus 850 AED, VIP 1100AED exclusive of VAT.

The festival will celebrate the South-Asian artists who continue to revolutionalise K-Music on global stage. The event is in partnership with Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi and Yas Island. Hyperound K-Fest is anticipated to become an annual calendar event at this world-class arena.

"This milestone concert is evident to the growing popularity of East Asian artists and its K-Music culture. The event perfectly aligns with our core strategy of welcoming the very best on-trend performance to build on the emirate as an entertainment hub. Hyperound K-Fest will transfer passions and its acclaimed talents onto a live stage for what promises to be a truly iconic music event at Etihad Arena,” said Aidana, Managing Director of Hyperound Events.

Hyperound K-Fest is produced for those influenced by the global trend of K-Music culture with its popular and chartbusting Bands and Artists. Hyperound Events will deliver exclusive performances starting with the magnificent Hyperound K-Fest, bringing a great set of musicians to the capital’s arena. Tickets are available at Etihadarena.ae.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).