UAE - Emirati influencer Khalid Al Ameri, who is known for his enthusiastic travel videos and family content, has recently taken to India's Kerala.

Bearing the title of 'God's own country', Kerala is known for it's lush greenery, palm trees, and coastal waters, with fishing playing a huge role in the southern state.

Ameri decided to take up the challenge of experiencing the vital yet unnoticed life of a fisherman.

In a video shared on his Instagram, the influencer is seen setting off to the sea at the break of dawn. "We're going to get on this boat and we don't come back until we catch fish," jokes the influencer, as he heads off to a blue-coloured boat.

Donning a white-shirt paired with a checked blue traditional outfit called the lungi, the influencer has won hearts on the internet with his traverse across the state recently.

Khalid is seen enjoying the ride with a gleaming look in his eyes. He goes on to describing it as a 'hopeful' feeling, while also expressing his jittery experience with the crashing waves.

With monsoons taking over India, Kerala is experiencing it's fair share of the rainy season. And Khalid got a taste of that, as rain started pouring down on their boat.

The video shows the fishermen getting ready to throw their nets into the water as the captain announces that the fish are nearby. But to their surprise, they are unable to catch any fish.

This led to Ameri having a wholesome encounter with one of the fishermen, who proceeded to say 'Alhamdulillah' despite not catching any fish that day. When Ameri asks him why he said so, the fisherman replies with, "In hopes that we will get it tomorrow."

Netizens praised the influencer as well as the fisherman for their courage and appreciative nature.

A user commented with, "Look how they’re filled with contentment."

Other's wished to see him in their hometowns. The video has gained over 25K likes on Instagram, surpassing 305K views.

The influencer had recently tried spicy food in Kerala, served on a traditional banana leaf, after which he was seen regretting it due to it's extreme spice levels.

The influencer has a following of 2.6M on Instagram, and is often seen making an appearance with his wife and children.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).