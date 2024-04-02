Dubai International (DXB) is likely to see a surge in passenger traffic – an estimated 3.6 million guests – from April 2-15. Incidentally, both the week-long Eid Al-Fitr holiday and spring break fall in this fortnight.

In this period, the daily traffic is set to exceed 258,000 guests on an average, with weekends going to be particularly busy. April 13, Saturday, could be the busiest day, with the total guest numbers expected to touch around 292,000.

Among the passengers are those returning home for the holidays, some arriving in Dubai to partake in the festivities, and some using the DXB as a transit point.

DXB has released an advisory for passengers to help them navigate the rush and begin their journey smoothly:

