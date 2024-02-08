Muscat: Rich cultural heritage and geological wonders with breathtaking landscapes have been growing as one of the best investment hub under the able management of Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD).

Duqm, located in Al Wusta, is in the central part of Oman. It was identified as a destination for mega projects. It has been experiencing success in its different phases since the journey began.

Duqm is considered as the largest Special Economic Zone in the Middle East and North Africa. Being located on the Arabian Sea, Duqm has the advantage of experiencing moderate temperature throughout the year. The Wilayat marks the midway between Muscat and Salalah. Duqm is also close to other tourism attractions in the Wusta Governorate.

Duqm has been gaining popularity amongst adventurists and nature lovers whether it is camping on the beaches, or watching birds or exploring the vast land.

Duqm is known for its geological marvel and the first landmark that greets one is the Hamar Rock. Hamar Rock is surrounded by sea water, the rock is highly important because it is a stopover for migratory birds.

One of the greatest natural treasures of Duqm, and of the Sultanate of Oman, is the Rock Garden. It is a carefully preserved six-kilometre site comprising unique rock formations believed to be 46 million years old.

Al Wusta governorate, which Duqm is part of, is also known for its Wildlife Reserve, which is home to the Arabian Oryx and other wild animals. The Reserve is just two hours drive from Duqm Airport.

One can enjoy watching them graze and relax, a beautiful story on its own as their wild population was revived from almost complete extinction. The wildlife in Oman today is protected by law, but the Arabian Oryx project was one of the first environmental initiatives of Oman’s Modern Renaissance under late Sultan Qaboos.

Yet another protected area is the Wetland Reserve, where the migratory birds along with flamingos flock to. It is near Bar Al Hikman Peninsula of Mahout. The Wetland Reserve is three hours drive from Duqm Airport.

When in Duqm, an area to explore is Al Haqf area that extends from Al Wusta Governorate covering Al Duqm, Haima and Mahout to the Wilayat of Adam in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate. The place is full of geological history and terrain. It is understood that there has been settlements here since the Stone Age and this is because of the burials that have been found and the stone tools. Another amazing place to come across stones as well as fossils.

Photographers paradise is Ras Duqm Beach known for its sunsets and birds.

If rocky beach is what you are looking for then opt for Ras Markaz Beach as view from the top of the high hill is admired by many.

The coast of Shouair is popular in Al Duqm not just because it just 20 km from the centre of Al Duqm but also as it is picturesque with pure blue water and soft sand.

Nafon Beach is considered as one of the pristine beaches of Al Duqm. It is even more closer to explore as it is just 10 km from Centre of Al Duqm. It is on the way to Mahout. The high rocky land on the side of the beach hosts redhead ducks. Finally, when in Al Duqm enjoy walking and exploring.

