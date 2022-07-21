UAE residents can now visit At the Top, Burj Khalifa and enjoy views of the city from Levels 124 and 125 for only Dh60 per person.

This is less than half the price of a regular ticket, which costs Dh159.

The special summer offer is valid until September 30, 2022 including all public holidays.

Upon arrival, guests will be required to present their valid Emirates ID at the ticketing counters to avail of the offer.

Guests must book their tickets via the Burj Khalifa website atthetop.ae.

The observation decks provide visitors a bird's-eye view of Dubai. Special telescopes also show scenes of the city from different points in time, allowing guests to experience every stage of its history.

