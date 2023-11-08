For Filipino expats in the UAE who are planning a trip home next year — now is the time to book a flight. Budget carrier Cebu Pacific on Wednesday rolled out its super seat sale offering one-way trips for Dh1.

The Dh1 base fare applies to one-way Dubai-Manila flights scheduled for April 1 to October 31, 2024. To get the special rate, however, travellers need to book from today (November 8) until November 11, the airline said in an advisory.

The ultra-cheap flight seats come as part of Cebu Pacific's larger "piso fare" campaign for 11.11. This means Filipinos who wish to fly to other local destinations — like Boracay island and Bohol — can grab a seat for only Php1 (7 fils).

This special rate includes a hand-carry baggage allowance but doesn't cover other fees: admin charges, fuel surcharges, and airport terminal fees, if any. Other terms and conditions apply.

The budget carrier currently serves 35 Philippine and 25 international destinations.

