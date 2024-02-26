The inaugural Hatta Farming Festival is being held from February 23-27, 2024 at the Hatta Hall, Dubai. An initiative of the Supreme Committee to Oversee the Development of Hatta, the festival celebrates agricultural and environmental practices.

The festival is being organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment in cooperation with the Dubai Municipality, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), and the Hatta Traders Council.

The festival is aimed at enhancing Hatta’s economic and tourism development, supporting traders and small business owners, encouraging them to display their agricultural products, and celebrating the rich heritage and agricultural production of the region.

The inaugural Hatta Farming Festival, which is free to enter, will run from 10 am to 10 pm. Bringing the community together in a vibrant setting, the event offers a platform for local farmers to showcase their activities and produce.

On all five days, visitors can join in educational workshops and sessions, go on tours to nearby heritage sites, and sample culinary delights from local businesses in Hatta, including six food trucks and pop-up cafes, in a coming-together of the area’s farming community.

Open to guests of all ages, every visitor will find something to enjoy, with entertainment events being held throughout the festival including roaming performances by Dubai’s beloved characters, Modesh and Dana.

The festival features more than 25 workshops on sustainability-focused topics such as food security, water purification, diverting food from landfill, and growing your own food.

Guests can also learn how to keep and rear their own animals, such as chicken and goats. In sessions designed to ignite a curiosity for agriculture, youngsters can also join in hands-on activities such as nature-themed drawing and storytelling workshops.

A vibrant showcase of Hatta's farms and produce, 20 local farmers and livestock farms (Ezba) will also be displaying their diverse range of products including vegetables, fruits, eggs, jam, and ghee.

Visitors can also explore the Hatta Heritage Village on trips hosted by Dubai Culture, where they can witness the historic Hatta Falaj Al Sharia, an ancient 587-metre-long underground tunnel that collects water from a nearby mountain to irrigate the plains.

Restored in 2019 by Dubai Municipality, the falaj is now functioning as it did hundreds of years ago.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “Hatta is one of the oldest agricultural regions in the UAE and the development of its farming economy is central to the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

“The first Hatta Farming Festival is an exciting celebration of our natural surroundings and marks an important step in our mission to empower and preserve the local agricultural industry.

“We look forward to bringing visitors of all ages together at this one-of-a-kind event, fostering a connection between our community and the natural world and teaching them about the importance of farming. We hope to empower visitors to make a positive impact on our planet, while supporting local businesses."

In addition to the public sessions, the Hatta Farming Festival will host workshops and talks for local farmers aimed at strengthening Dubai’s agricultural sector.

Hosted by 12 of the top established farming companies in the UAE, the sessions and talks will provide valuable insights, support and resources to help farmlands thrive. Farmers can also showcase their skills and achievements in competitions.

Focused on promoting healthy competition and a community spirit, the contests feature prizes ranging from AED5,000 ($1,361) to AED20,000 in categories that include ‘Best Productive Farm’ and ‘Best Productive Barn’.

The festival includes a unique animal auction, offering attendees the opportunity to purchase superior breeds of Hatta goat.

As part of efforts to promote agricultural enterprise, the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development will also host an introductory workshop on its services and privileges aimed at supporting entrepreneurs and encouraging them to launch new projects.

The Hatta Farming Festival is sponsored by Union Coop, which will initiate a partnership with the Hatta Traders Council. As part of the partnership, Union Coop's 28 branches across the UAE will put up stands displaying products from Hatta farms and brands. The signing of this partnership agreement is scheduled to take place on February 26.

