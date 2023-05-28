On Thursday, it was announced that Dubai’s coastline will expand by 400 per cent by 2040. The Dubai Ruler said residents and tourists will be able to explore 105km of public beaches — up from the current 21km.

On Saturday, some details about this project were revealed. From more walkways and mangroves at Jebel Ali beach, to new watersport activities at Mamzar beach, there are loads of exciting features coming up. Here is a look at what beachgoers can expect once the project is complete.

1. Initial phase

The first phase involves developing the Jebel Ali beach, which will offer a distinctive experience to visitors. Beach spaces will be integrated with natural reserve experiences.

2. Activities

There will be a variety of activities available for people of all ages at the beaches to choose from. Water sports and other recreational activities will also be readily available to beach goers.

3. Zones

The beaches will be divided into several zones including public beaches and marine sanctuaries, making them ideal places to relax as well as indulge in activities. The beaches will have different patterns, offering swimmers and visitors several options.

4. Public facilities

Public facilities available at the beach will include new walking and cycling tracks as well as food trucks offering a wide variety of cuisines.

5. Mangroves

The beaches will have a natural area where mangroves will be grown. Mangrove forests are important to protect the coasts from rising sea levels and storm surges, and to provide critical habitats for biodiversity

6. Beach rest areas

One of the most exciting new additions will be beach rest areas. In a video shared by the Dubai Media Office, these rest areas look like private, individual cabanas.

7. Al Mamzar Beach

At the Al Mamzar Beach and Corniche a wide variety of water activities will be available. Enhanced beach events will be hosted here, with space for entertainment activities.

