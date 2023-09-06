Bounce, the Home of Freestyle, is opening its new 2,000 sq m venue in Sharjah - its fifth in UAE - at Emirati developer Arada's 24-million-sq-ft development community Aljada.

This comes following its successful launches in Dubai, Al Ain, and Abu Dhabi.

The venue will feature Bounce’s classic activities, including indoor trampolines, Cliff Jump, Infinity Wall, Dodgeball, Giant Air Bag and the brand-new X Run.

"Bounce is the Home of Freestyle, offering a unique blend of freestyle fun, progression, and physical and social development. Bounce Sharjah aims to inspire residents of the Northern Emirates to get active in a safe environment," said a company spokesman.

"We welcome everyone, from families to freestylers, exercise enthusiasts to excited kiddies – and encourage them to get active and defy gravity," he stated.

Bounce Sharjah also feature a miniBounce Zone – an adventure playground where jumpers up to age six can develop balance, coordination, and confidence in addition to motor skills – will have a ball pit, slides, a rainbow net, mini trampolines, play structures, and a mini air bag.

"Trampolining has taken off in recent years and is a fantastic way to get fit while having a blast. Bounce is where kids can have fun, adults can rediscover their inner child, and daredevils can nail jaw-dropping tricks," said the spokesman.

"Hosts will be on hand to guide, motivate, and inspire ‘little Bouncers’ to engage and explore, while parents can relax in the cozy Bounce Café," he added.

