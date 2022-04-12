Blue World Voyages, the first cruise line dedicated 100% to sports and wellness, is set to launch in the Middle East, enabling one to travel the world in their own spectacular ocean-going residence on a luxury vessel.

“Wellness is not an afterthought to us, it’s in our DNA,” said Gene Meehan, Blue World Co-founder and chairman.

“Now more than ever, people recognize that they need to take ownership of their health. Blue World Voyages is setting the precedent. Our attention to sports and wellness is the core of the overall travel experience - and not just options or add-ons. It is embedded in the design of the ship, the onboard programs, dining options, shore-side programs, even the itineraries. We offer the opportunity for everyone onboard to shape their life and take control of their overall wellbeing, creating healthy habits and supporting longevity.”

On the sports deck, you’ll find the largest athletic and fitness conditioning facility at sea, a fully equipped functional training gym, several private studios for spinning, yoga & meditation, TRX training, plus a full assortment of cardio equipment, swimmers treadmill, golf training facility including multi-sport simulators, bike fitting station and comprehensive physical therapy lab.

Add to that a first-in-the-industry sea water lap pool and marina deck, plus an impressive array of professional-style water sports equipment.

Blue World also features two entire decks dedicated to spa amenities and boasts the largest (space-per-passenger) Spa Deck at sea. And a ship-wide fully integrated wellness program like no other - including medical wellness and physical therapy facilities.

Additional features include an ocean view solarium, aft therapy pool, indoor and outdoor treatment rooms, Himalayan salt room and aromatherapy. Private outdoor deckside Bali beds provide a luxurious option to sleep under the stars and wake to a butler-served breakfast.

Designed to be the healthiest ship at sea

In addition to what you’ll find on the ship, the design of the Blue World vessel itself is unique in that it has been downsized from a 1500 passenger capacity to carry just 500. That enables Blue World - unlike the mega ships we are all familiar with - to create uncrowded shipboard venues and provide a low-density travel experience, creating a yacht-inspired design that features generous spaces and graciously appointed common areas. All for the purpose of building the ‘healthiest ships at sea.’

Blue World’s focus on wellness extends to cuisine, with healthy and delicious dining options provided by four specialty restaurants onboard: Farm-to-Table, Italian, Asian/Fusion, and Cafe-style. All dining is inclusive, with complementary grape beverages and hops served at lunch and dinner.

Luxury residences at sea

Most important, you have the option of sailing on this extraordinary ship or making it your ocean-going home. In addition to the 225 spacious passenger suites, 40 Owners Residences are being offered for private purchase.

“As Blue World CEO Fredy Dellis explains, “there was a gap in the marketplace for what I call Active Lifestyle Cruising. More and more travellers prioritize wellness, and today’s sophisticated travellers want more than just a vacation, they want to own a home at sea as well as on land.

This first-of-its-kind cruise line supports the growing trend in the Middle East region for healthier living, supported by the numerous government led initiatives that have seen Saudi Arabia, UAE and surrounding countries welcome many of the world’s leading global sports events, from the Special Olympics to the World Triathlon Championship Finals, The Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, FINA World Swimming Championships and the FIFA World Cup.

Itineraries

Although exact itineraries are yet to be finalized, the ship is expected to spend six months of the year exploring exciting and culturally rich destinations in Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The second half of the year will be spent visiting ports in Greece, Italy, Spain, England, Ireland, Norway, Sweden and other regions.

Project launch date is mid-2023.

Equally important to Blue World’s commitment to go places where healthy, active people can enjoy themselves, and personal discoveries and memorable cultural experiences can thrive, we also put a high priority on our unique approach to ensuring “slow open-air cruising” for a more immersive experience, and that often means overnight stays - and better experiences - in ports.

Only 40 exclusive one and two-bedroom Residences, designed by Juan Poggi Design and Tomas Tillberg Design International, are available for purchase, starting at $2.5 million to $3.5 million.

Passenger pricing starts from $3,500 which includes all gratuities, all meals in four specialty restaurants, grape beverages and hops with lunch and dinner, onboard wi-fi, laundry, some excursions (running, hiking, yoga), and three signature events per cruise.

