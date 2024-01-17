The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) will organise the Al Hosn Festival from 19th to 28th January in the Al Hosn area.

The festival in the Al Hosn area offers visitors a journey through time to explore Abu Dhabi's heritage and glimpse life in the past decades.

The Heritage Area offers the opportunity to observe camels and learn about their significance, as well as the traditions and expressions associated with them. Visitors can also participate in traditional social practices and experience a bustling market showcasing Emirati women's fashion and jewellery.

The Crafts Zone offers the opportunity to delve into the culture of henna and enjoy an area that hosts the Emirati House, where antique dealers and designers gather. Visitors can also see the work of new local creative studios and enjoy delicious and varied flavours prepared by food vendors participating in the festival for the first time.

The festival offers a lively music programme that includes traditional group performances, shows by young musicians, emerging local bands, and DJ sets.

Al Hosn Festival provides a platform for experimentation and cultural dialogue, while preserving Emirati traditions, in line with the vision of the DCT Abu Dhabi and its mission to protect and promote the emirate's heritage, consolidate its position as a global cultural destination, and provide an open platform for artistic creative experiences, and the participation of all segments of society.

The Al Hosn area is the essential cultural pillar for the launch of the UAE capital, as it includes three interconnected parts: Al Hosn Palace, the Cultural Complex, and the House of Craftsmen. The area embodies a symbol of pride in the cultural heritage of the United Arab Emirates, and its importance lies in combining elements of ancient history, community, and authentic traditions, with the ambitions of the city that looks to the future.