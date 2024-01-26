Abu Dhabi City Municipality, partnering with Al Wathba Municipality Centre, launched "Winter Festival 2024" at Al Khatim Public Park. This event, blending entertainment and education, aims to delight the community and offer an ideal, safe, and beautiful haven for families.

This event is part of the municipality's commitment to its social responsibility, aiming to offer a variety of events that complement the delightful winter season in the UAE and provide families with diverse entertainment options that promote happiness and enjoyment.

The four-day “Winter Festival” features a wide array of entertainment and educational activities, community gatherings, competitions, and other programs crafted to delight attendees and leverage the splendid winter weather for community entertainment.

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality, represented by the Shahama Municipality Centre, and in cooperation with partners: Al Rahba Hospital, Metro Medical Centre, and B-Emirati, organised the “Winter Festival” in Al Rahba Square, to provide entertainment activities that contribute to improving the quality of life of the community and making its members happy. This event comes from the municipality’s continuous endeavour to implement activities related to the second priority, “Promoting effective and meaningful partnerships with the government and private sectors” to make society happy, and out of its belief in the importance of strengthening communication with the various spectrums and segments of society, and implementing events and initiatives that have a positive impact on society.

The event included various entertainment and educational activities and programmes, to bring joy and happiness to the hearts of community members, and to enjoy the family winter atmosphere in the community facilities of the municipality, where, for the first time, kiosks were created with a theme that reflects the winter atmosphere in support of productive families.

The “Winter Festival” also attracted large numbers of audiences, with more than 6,700 visitors visiting the festival in Al Rahba Square.

Several strategic partners participated in supporting and organising, represented by Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company (Tadweer), Agthia Group, Al Ahlia Medical Group, National Center of Meteorology, and Boudheib Capacity.