A sweeping reform agenda, new ecotourism destinations, a record airport project, and a regional champion — Ethiopia extends a direct call to UAE residents to discover Africa’s rising destination.

Ethiopia has unveiled an ambitious national tourism strategy aimed at positioning the country among Africa’s leading emerging destinations, while simultaneously advancing a landmark project to construct the continent’s largest international airport. Together, these initiatives reflect a coordinated vision linking sustainable development with economic modernization.

H.E. Dr. Jemal Beker Abdullah, Ethiopia’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, stated that the strategy is part of a comprehensive national reform agenda led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, designed to transform the tourism sector and strengthen its global competitiveness. Urban rehabilitation efforts, anchored in Addis Ababa and extended to more than 70 cities nationwide, are forming the backbone of a modern, integrated tourism ecosystem.

In a significant regional recognition, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been designated Tourism Champion of IGAD — the Regional Intergovernmental Authority on Development — underscoring Ethiopia’s role as the standard-bearer for tourism development across the Horn and East Africa. The designation reflects both his personal commitment to the sector, and the tangible results his administration has delivered on the ground.

Chief among those results is a series of new ecotourism destinations developed under the Prime Minister’s direct stewardship, opening some of Ethiopia’s most spectacular natural settings to responsible travellers for the first time:

In an exclusive interview with Gulf Tourism News gulftourismnews.com, Ambassador Dr. Jemal noted that eco-tourism has been identified as a priority growth area. Sustainable resorts and environmentally responsible projects are also being developed in globally significant locations such as the Simien Mountains, the Omo Valley, and the Great Rift Valley lake system — supported by updated environmental legislation and strengthened wildlife conservation programmes.

“Ethiopia’s landscapes, history and people are ready to welcome the world. For visitors from the UAE, this is a unique and timely moment — the infrastructure is new, the welcome is genuine, and the experience is unlike anything else in the region.”

— H.E. Dr. Jemal Beker Abdullah, Ethiopia’s Ambassador to the UAE

Ethiopia’s tourism offering is further anchored by its extraordinary historical and cultural heritage. World-famous sites including the rock-hewn churches of Lalibela and the ancient city of Axum, alongside major celebrations such as Meskel and Timkat, continue to draw significant international and domestic visitors. These experiences, spanning millennia, add depth and authenticity that few destinations can match.

To drive private-sector participation, the government is improving the investment climate through tax incentives, streamlined administrative procedures, and expanded infrastructure — including transport networks, hotels, and tourism services. Air connectivity with the UAE remains a key pillar of this strategy, given the UAE’s standing as a critical strategic partner in Ethiopia’s travel and tourism growth.

The ambassador also highlighted the construction of a new international airport, with a projected annual capacity of up to 110 million passengers and an estimated investment of USD 12.5 billion currently underway. Once completed, the facility is expected to substantially elevate Africa’s aviation capacity and support the continued expansion of Ethiopian Airlines — the continent’s leading carrier by network reach, currently serving more than 130 international destinations.

These initiatives align with Ethiopia’s broader ambition to become a regional hub for trade, logistics, and transport, leveraging its strategic geographic position and a population exceeding 120 million. They present expanding opportunities across tourism, hospitality, and aviation-related sectors for international investors and operators.

Concluding, Ambassador Dr. Jemal extended an open invitation to Emiratis and residents from the UAE and across the gulf to seize the opportunity to experience Ethiopia firsthand.

Copyright © 2026 AfricaBusiness.com - All materials can be used freely, indicating the origin AfricaBusiness.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

