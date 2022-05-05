Egypt - More than 50,000 Egyptians have visited museums and archaeological areas nationwide on the first day of Eid Al-Fitr, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

The Giza Pyramids area had the lion’s share receiving more than 25,000 visitors, followed by the Salah El-Din Citadel in Cairo by 3,700 people. Other areas like the Al-Azhar Mosque and the Sultan Hassan and Al-Rifai universities witnessed thousands of visitors.

In Alexandria, the Citadel of Qaitbay received more than 5,000 visitors, while the Palace of Prince Youssef Kamal in Nagaa Hammadi received hundreds of visitors.

The high number of visitors reflects the Egyptian people’s keenness to learn about the Egyptian historical sites, as well as their awareness of archaeology.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).