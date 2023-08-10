KUWAIT - Kuwait Meteorological Department declared on Thursday that the country would be sprayed with some light rain over the weekend amid proceeding high heat and humidity.

Forecaster Yasser Al-Bloushi said in a statement to KUNA the country would continue to be affected by the seasonal Indian depression, along with unstable hot and humid air blows.

Today's heat will range between 44 and 46 degrees and will drop at night to the 32-34 degrees level.

On Friday, the maximum level of the temperature would be between 46 and 48 degrees during day time and 32 and 34 degrees at night. He also reported some scattered drizzles the same day.

On Saturday, Al-Bloushi said the temperature would at the 46-48 degrees level and fall to 32-35 degrees at night.

Last month, the temperature in Kuwait soared above the 50 degrees threshold.

