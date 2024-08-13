KUWAIT CITY - The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a decision to reorganize the trolley and luggage handling service for arriving and departing passengers. As per the new decision, passengers can use a trolley for free without involving a porter. If porter service is required, a fee of KD 1 will apply for a small trolley and KD 2 for a large trolley.

According to informed sources, this change aims to address the dissatisfaction expressed by passengers about workers requesting additional fees and transporting their luggage in an uncivilized manner. The new system includes a dedicated employee and a counter for trolley and luggage handling services, as well as a contact number for complaints and inquiries, to better serve travelers and resolve issues efficiently.

Meanwhile, the sources revealed that dozens of employees at DGCA plan to submit grievance letters in the coming days concerning the administrative decision to end the shift system for certain employees. They said these employees will highlight in their grievances that the withdrawal of allowances is unfair and unjust, as it has led to the suspension of financial allowance of up to KD 300 for some job grades. The sources indicated that the affected employees will request that the decision be reconsidered and canceled due to the significant financial impact it has had on them.

They revealed that the decision was based on a request from regulatory authorities, particularly the State Audit Bureau, to suspend shift allowance for certain employees effective September 1. They explained that the nature of some employees’ work is administrative and does not align with the technical work associated with the shift system. Therefore, these allowances may not be disbursed to them, as per the regulatory authorities’ directive.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

