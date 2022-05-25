Global pop sensation Justin Bieber will perform on October 5 at Al Dana Amphitheatre, Sakhir.

The venue has been chosen as part of the singer’s Justice World Tour and he will be travelling to more than 30 countries – playing 125 shows until March next year.

The multi-platinum and multi-Grammy award-winning singer has sold in excess of 1.3 million tickets so far, the tour will close out the year in Asia, Australia and New Zealand before moving to the UK and Europe in early 2023.

Additional concert dates were announced for Dubai, Bahrain, Sydney, New Delhi, Manila, Amsterdam, London and Dublin to meet the demand of fans – snappily titled Beliebers who worship the Canadian singer’s every move. The Beliebers fanbase first developed on YouTube way before he released his debut album ‘My World 2.0’ in 2010 and have grown in size and devotion daily.

The tour was to kick off in 2020, but due to Covid-19 restrictions, it was moved to 2022.

The star promises to put on an unbelievable show for Beliebers in Bahrain and beyond.

Bieber’s eighth album Justice has sold around eight million copies globally, amassed 12 billion global streams and was nominated for eight Grammys, including Album Of The Year.

With an astounding 100bn career streams and more than 75m albums sold globally, the singer reigns as one of the biggest artists in the world.

Bieber is the number one artist on YouTube with around 68m subscribers worldwide and is the No 1 artist on Spotify global with 79m monthly listeners.

He has entertained fans nightly on the opening leg of his Justice World Tour 2022 and remains committed to using his platform for social good, bringing his ‘Justice In Action’ initiative to fans, raising awareness of important issues such as criminal justice reform, climate action and much more.

“I’ve been a full time ‘Belieber’ since I was 18 years old, so that’s 15 years of his cheesy songs,” Nayab Suhail, 33, told the GDN.

“I’d settle for the ‘Ghost’ of him but I can’t ‘belieb’ our luck that he’s going to be here making us all ‘One Less Lonely Girl’.”

Al Dana Amphitheatre announced yesterday that Bieber’s concert is part of its star-studded new 2022 season featuring some of the biggest names in the music industry.

Regional artists including Mohammed Abdo, Abdul Majeed Abdulla, Abdallah Al Rowaished, Rabeh Sager, Nabeel Shuail and Mutref Al Mutref are among those who are set to perform during the beginning of the new season.

Earlier this month, the venue’s executives announced its partnership with Rotana Audio Visual, which ensures that the above top regional artists will perform live at the Sakhir venue, which has hosted an impressive number of international shows since opening in 2021.

“We are immensely proud to be announcing a world-class calendar of events within six months of opening,” said Al Dana Amphitheatre chief executive Shane Chalmers. “It’s testament to the leadership of Bahrain that Al Dana Amphitheatre has been able to attract global talent of this level in such a short time and demonstrates the huge appetite for live entertainment in the region.”

“We have more announcements coming soon which I can guarantee will create memorable evenings at Al Dana Amphitheatre”.

Located adjacent to the Bahrain International Circuit, the amphitheatre is set to become a key player in the region’s entertainment industry, seamlessly bringing together the desert landscape and state-of-the-art technology.

Guests enter a plaza, a space filled with a variety of food, beverages and retail stands, before moving to the heart of the venue, a 10,000-seat open-air theatre, where they will ‘experience the magic of entertainment under the stars’.

Tickets for the Justin Bieber show will be available starting from Friday with a limited number of VIP packages. For more information visit- aldana.com.bh

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).