AN exciting array of activities await families and music lovers this Eid Al Adha, with events and concerts lined up to entertain both locals and expatriates in the country during the six-day holiday.

1. Those looking to cool down in the summer heat will have the opportunity to do so with the return of the Lost Paradise of Dilmun’s Eid Carnival. The three-day event is full of family friendly entertainment, featuring stilt walkers, jugglers and several activities for the children.

Those looking to lounge by the wave pool can enjoy summer sounds, courtesy of DJ Hope, DJ AJ and DJ Hanabishi.

There will also be grand carnival shows to celebrate the occasion. The event runs from 10am to 10pm on all three days of Eid. Tickets can be purchased from the LPOD website.

2. Those looking forward to just sitting down and laughing this Eid can enjoy a comedic play in Arabic by Mafia Sekrab entitled Alsalfa Thay’a which loosely translates to ‘The Narrative is Lost’. The play, written and directed by Hassan Aleskafi, runs on all three days. Tickets can be booked online. Those interested can also message @mafia.sekrab on Instagram.

3. Lovers of Arabic music are spoilt for choice with several options available to them, most notably a blend of pop and traditional music featuring Kuwaiti singer, ‘The Gulf Nightingale’ Nabeel Shuail, and his compatriots, the Miami Band, well known for their fast and frantic brand of music.

The concert will be held at Exhibition World Bahrain tomorrow with doors open from 6pm. Tickets are sold out.

4. A triple treat of musical delights is also in store with an evening of music celebrating the ties between Bahrain and Egypt. The night will feature the Bahrain Music Band, orchestrated by maestro Zeyad Zaiman, as well as performances from singers Ahmed Al Jumairi, Hussain Aseeri and Hind Dito. The concert will be held at the Cultural Hall on the third day of Eid, starting at 8pm. The event is free and open to all.

5. There will also be an Eid open house on Sunday from 9am to 3pm at the Al Hasan Mosque in Busaiteen where non-Muslims are welcome to attend and learn about Eid Al Adha as well as Islam in an event open to all. It will feature Arabic calligraphy and gifts will be distributed to children. Entry is free of charge and open to locals and expats.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).