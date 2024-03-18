A NUMBER of events and festivities running until the end of the year was unveiled last night, under a slogan designating Manama as the Gulf Tourism Capital for 2024.

The extensive calendar of tourism and entertainment dates were announced by the Tourism Ministry, Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) and the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (Baca).

The first of these events to be launched is Manama Nights, a scenic outdoor festival set to kick off tonight, and will run every day till the end of Ramadan.

Located outside the Bahrain National Theatre, Manama Nights will include food vendors, a mini-market featuring local businesses, live music and more.

“With this roster of events, we aim to solidify Bahrain’s place on the map when it comes to regional and international tourism,” Tourism Minister Fatima Al Sairafi said last night.

According to the Tourism Ministry, the forthcoming Manama: 2024 Gulf Tourism Capital events align with Bahrain’s Tourism Strategy 2022-2026, aimed at diversifying and amplifying the sector’s contribution to the national economy.

Meanwhile, Manama Nights kicks off today along with a fun-filled schedule of Ramadan activities and festivities, plus a collection of iftar packages and hotel offers.

It is open every day beginning at 8pm, and ending at midnight on weekdays and 1am on weekends.

Other events in the ‘Ramadan in Bahrain’ schedule include Gergaon events held by the Capital, Muharraq, Northern and Southern Municipalities, and traditional game nights at Manama Suq.