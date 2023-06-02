Al Dana Amphitheatre will host popular English comedian Russell Kane on July 13 as part of his The Essex Variant tour.

The comedy show will take place at The Quarry, as part of Al Dana’s drive to bring world-class shows throughout the year across multiple venues in Bahrain, it said.

Kane is one of the United Kingdom’s most admired performers and frequently appears on TV and radio shows produced by the country’s leading broadcasters. He is known for his acerbic, observational comedy and has become a household name since first coming to public prominence in the early 2000s.

Kane’s The Essex Variant tour humorously deconstructs the events of 2020 and everything that changed in society as a result. His tour has been critically acclaimed by the British press and was named by The Guardian newspaper as the ‘Number One Comedy Performance to Come Out of 2020.’

Speaking following confirmation of Russell Kane’s Bahrain show, Shane Chalmers, Chief Executive Officer of Al Dana Amphitheatre said; “We are excited to announce that we will be hosting Russell Kane and his unique brand of comedy in July, as part of our plans to host events all year round both within our venue and across Bahrain. Russell is one of the UK’s foremost observational comedians and his highly popular The Essex Variant tour has been extremely well received by audiences and critics alike.”

Tickets to the Russell Kane show are now on sale via Al Dana Amphitheatre’s official website, www.aldana.com.bh

