VOX Cinemas, the dedicated cinema arm of Majid Al Futtaim, has announced the official reopening of VOX Cineco multiplex at the City Centre Bahrain, the kingdom's leading retail and leisure hub.

The revamped destination for movies in the kingdom, VOX Cineco City Centre Bahrain, features a modernised aesthetic to optimise the customer journey across touchpoints, from 20 state-of-the-art screens including Imax and Theatre experiences to elevated standard auditoriums with premium leather seats for the ultimate comfort.

Cinemagoers can look forward to a fully-immersive cinematic experience in VOX Cineco City Centre Bahrain’s new Imax screen which boasts an 18-m wide, 10-m high screen and dual projectors for awe-inspiring images and best-in-class sound system for heart-pounding audio, said a statement from Majid Al Futtaim.

Film and food lovers can indulge their passion in Theatre, one of VOX Cinemas’ signature concepts which combines the emotional power of film with the gastronomic pleasure of food.

Guests can choose to dine in the exclusive lounge or enjoy mouth-watering meals delivered straight to their seat through the unique in-theatre waiter service.

Theatre features fully reclining leather seats, plush blankets and pillows, as well as cutting-edge technology in a stylish and intimate setting, it stated.

To complement the new and improved cinematic experience, VOX Cineco City Centre Bahrain has also unveiled the new Candy Bar, which offers signature snacks including popcorn, burgers, hotdogs, pizzas and nachos.

The Candy Bar is located in the refurbished cinema foyer with a dedicated photo op booth, so guests can capture great moments before heading to the movies.

Anmar AlQurashi, Managing Director - Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment, said: "The reopening of VOX Cinemas City Centre Bahrain reaffirms our commitment to elevating the moviegoing experience."

"In addition to geographical expansion and new concept development, optimising our existing portfolio is a core strategy for MAF Entertainment as a customer-centric brand. We are delighted to welcome new and returning guests to a cinematic experience that consistently exceeds expectations and creates great moments for everyone, every day," he added.

