Travelers to Jordan, whether citizens or foreigners, are no longer required to undergo a PCR test upon arrival in the country via any entry point, Jordan News Agency (Petra) said.

Minister of State for Media Affairs Faisal Shboul told a press conference that those who test positive for COVID-19 will only have to isolate for five days starting from the date they took the test, and are no longer required to do another test at the end of the isolation period.

People attending gatherings such as parties and other ceremonies are no longer required to undergo a PCR test beforehand but must be double-vaccinated, Shboul said.

The minister added that in-person education will resume as planned on Feb. 20, and students who test positive for the virus will be required to isolate for five days and return to school after that period without having to provide a negative PCR test.