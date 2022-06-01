ABU DHABI - As part of its endeavours to enhance security levels and to raise awareness on measures of safe driving requirements among cyclists and electric scooter riders, and in order to implement bicycles and electric bikes regulations in the emirate, the Integrated Transport Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, launched a public awareness campaign urging cyclists and e-scooter riders to adhere to the safety requirements and instructions on directional boards while driving.

The campaign further encouraged said riders to avoid illegal behaviours that could compromise their safety and the safety of all society members.

The Integrated Transport Centre in collaboration with the relevant strategic stakeholders, explained that this awareness campaign stems from its keenness to raise the understanding of cyclists/e-scooters users on the importance of riding safely, and the necessity of following the requirements of bicycles and electric bikes regulations that were recently stipulated by the ITC.

The ITC stated that ensuring the compliance of bicycle and e-scooter riders with the safety requirements and conditions is one of its top priorities at all times which in turn supports a culture of sustainable and safe mobility. Additionally, it promotes a lifestyle that reinforces Abu Dhabi's position as a bicycle-friendly city.