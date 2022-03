NEW DELHI - India reported 268,833 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking its total tally to 36.84 million, the federal health ministry said on Saturday.

Deaths from COVID-19 rose by 402 to 485,752, the ministry said.

